Trench fever can be an easy diagnosis to miss, Barron said. Patients often have other health problems that could explain their symptoms, and doctors will try to rule out the more common causes before considering a rare one.

Moreover, the bacteria grow very slowly in lab cultures — it can take up to 21 days, and labs usually discard cultures after seven days. Barron said the bacteria in two of the confirmed cases grew just before the cell cultures were due to be thrown out.

Doctors will often treat the symptoms of a disease like trench fever with antibiotics. If the patient heals, it’s possible no tests will be pursued to determine the organism causing the illness, said Dr. Kristy Murray, an infectious disease specialist with Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“With this particular disease, unless you work in a setting where you’re with the homeless all the time, you’re not thinking about it or looking for it,” she said. “It is very rare.”

Nonetheless, in recent years, outbreaks have occurred in San Francisco and Seattle homeless camps.

Barry Pittendrigh, a Michigan State University entomologist who was part of an international collaborative studying the lice that cause trench fever, said head lice can also carry the bacteria, but their immune systems are strong enough to keep it in check. Body lice live in clothing, coming on and off to feed on the body. Their immune systems aren’t as strong, he said, so the bacteria can flourish.

“We see scenarios when social crises are occurring — wars, economic downturn, displacement of people — when there is this chance that we’ll have problems around hygiene that, in turn, these louse populations take off and you get these diseases,” Pittendrigh said.

A spike in body lice occurred during the 2008 recession, he said, and before that, during the Great Depression and the two world wars. The current economic and health disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to another increase.

As public health agencies struggle with the coronavirus, fewer resources are left to track down outbreaks of other infectious diseases.

Colorado is committed to battling both issues, said state health department spokesperson Deanna Herbert.

“We are continuing to grow the COVID-19 response staff, which allows us to balance other outbreaks and needs with responding to the global pandemic,” she wrote in an email. “Scaling to the size we have is a tremendous undertaking, but we have a staff that is absolutely committed to being as responsive as possible to the needs of all Coloradans.”

Murray said an outbreak often can be interrupted with outreach to homeless shelters and other groups that provide services to those living on the street. Mobile showers or offering to launder or replace their clothes can help. Body lice can be killed by washing and drying clothes at high temperatures — at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The pesticide permethrin can also be used to treat clothing, bedding and backpacks to prevent lice infestation. Most people don’t need to worry, though: According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an infestation is unlikely to persist on anyone who bathes regularly and switches to clean clothes and bedding every week.

Still, trench fever has been considered a reemerging disease since the 1990s.

“Old infectious diseases always still have the potential to come back,” Barron said. “Even though we live in a society that we consider very modern and very safe on so many levels, these organisms, at the end of the day, have been here longer than us and plan to survive.”