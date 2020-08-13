School’s Back, And So Is Online Learning. Here Are Some Expert Tips For Teachers And Parents

When schools across the state abruptly closed last spring due to COVID-19, the sudden foray into online education was not universally celebrated, to say the least.

“Honestly, it was a disaster,” Denver parent Katy Kissler said. “The online part of the remote learning didn't work for us at all and we just completely abandoned it.”

Now online learning is back. More and more Colorado school districts are deciding not to open for in-person learning this fall, at least for a while.

But there are things teachers and parents can do to make it go more smoothly, according to Sean Michael Morris, who teaches at the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Colorado Denver.