Companies, Professors And Researchers Innovate To Keep Opera Alive

Journalists have been announcing the death of opera for years now. Articles with titles like “Opera is dead, in one chart”, “What happened to opera”, and “The Incredible Shrinking Opera Audience” give credence to the idea that opera companies should just throw in the towel. And this was before March 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered concert halls around the world and opera companies abruptly ended their seasons. Most American companies have cancelled or rescheduled all performances through the end of 2020. Beyond the danger of packed audiences, the act of singing poses particular safety challenges due to the forceful expulsion of aerosols. Well documented cases of choir rehearsals becoming super-spreading events have caused the majority of rehearsals, professional and amateur, to stop as well.

Still, opera companies large and small (and their faithful audiences) are figuring out a way forward. Opera Colorado moved its production of “The Shining” from this fall to next June. Opera Steamboat moved its entire 2020 summer season to 2022. Smaller companies like the Loveland Opera Theatre and Opera Fort Collins have followed suit.

In the meantime a combination of free and paid offerings have popped up to fill the void. In addition to providing recordings from seasons past, companies are trying a multitude of new approaches. The picturesque balcony of the Central City Opera is being used for al fresco events, where an amplified singer serenades patrons sitting in the field across the street in sections marked with string to enforce physical distancing. Opera Steamboat recently sold out two physically-distanced concerts at Yampa River Botanic Park featuring tenor Ben Gulley and a quartet of instrumentalists. Opera Colorado is offering a digital series called Afternoon of American Song featuring their 2019-2020 Artists in Residence.