Colorado Musician Logan Farmer Grapples With Climate Anxiety On His Somber New Album

Folk singer Woody Guthrie's 1940 concept album "Dust Bowl Ballads" tells the story of how drought, mismanaged farmland and massive dust storms left millions devastated during the Great Depression.

Guthrie sings on the first track: "From Denver, Colorado, they said it blew so strong. They thought that they could hold out, but they didn't know how long."

The album inspired Fort Collins musician Logan Farmer to write his own concept album, by imagining songs farmers might sing in the face of climate change.

Farmer's debut, "Still No Mother," instead morphed into a personal exploration of his own climate anxiety.