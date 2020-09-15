18 Latin American Composers You Should Know — Besides Astor Piazzolla

September 15 through October 15 is Latin Heritage Month! Here at CPR Classical, we’re celebrating Latinx composers and performers old and new, and while you may know names like Astor Piazzolla, Argentina’s king of the modern tango, you may not know some of the other composers who blended folk music traditions with classical music to create some amazing original works. We’ve put together a list of eighteen composers for you to listen for each day this month on CPR Classical.

Tune in at 11:00am weekdays, 11:00am & 5:00pm on Saturdays, and 1:00pm & 7:00pm on Sundays. Also, listen for Latin American composers on Sing! Sunday mornings, The Music Room weekdays at 10:30 a.m., and more. It’s one grand celebration of Latin American music!

Listen on your radio, at cpr.org, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical”

Ricardo Castro (1864-1907): Trained at the National Conservatory of Music in Mexico, Castro’s skill at the piano translated to his skill writing for piano, especially sentimental and dance music. He was invited to give masterclasses all over the world.

Manuel Ponce (1882-1948): Another student of Mexico’s National Conservatory of Music, Ponce was a composer and music educator who connected the worlds of classical concert music and traditional music and folklore. He wrote primarily for piano, guitar, and orchestra.