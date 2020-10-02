The first debate between the two men facing off in Colorado’s U.S. Senate race, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, is still moving forward as originally planned.

The event will take place in person, at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Pueblo Community College. It will be streamed online.

It’s the first of three in-person Senate debates scheduled for the coming week.

Debate moderator Steve Henson, the editor of the Pueblo Chieftain, said additional precautions will be put in place since Gardner was in Washington, D.C., this week where he may have been near people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.