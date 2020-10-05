This Week, You Can Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Pandemic 2.0 Service Plan

After cutting service by 40 percent way back in April because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation District has now proposed rebalancing its remaining services to favor lines where people are still riding in significant numbers.

The agency wants your feedback as it formalizes that service plan, which will take effect in January 2021. You can mail your comments to service.changes@rtd-denver.com; by calling 303-299-2004; or by faxing comments to 303-299-2227. Virtual town halls will also be held on these days:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 6 p.m. (English)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Noon (English)

Saturday, Oct. 10: 10:30 a.m. (English)

Monday, Oct. 12: 6 p.m. (Spanish)

Links to join those meetings and more details about the proposed service changes are available on RTD's website.

RTD is facing a $215 million shortfall for its 2021 budget, and it's not clear just how long these service changes will stay in place.