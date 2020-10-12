Pueblo County Ballot Measure 4A Would Raise Funds For School District 70 Improvements

Fixing roofs, installing better heating and cooling systems, and repairing building leaks are some of the other projects slated for schools in the district.

Additionally, the bond measure would allow for the district to provide matching funds for the state's BEST grant program, which stands for "Building Excellent Schools Today." Pleasant View Middle School has qualified for the state funding.

The Pueblo County Board of Elections has a sample November 2020 ballot with the full ballot measure language.

A yes/for vote means the district can issue $75 million in bonds for school improvements. A no/against vote will mean the district will not be able to issue bonds.