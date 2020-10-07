CSU And Regis Join CU Boulder On The Coronavirus List None Of Them Wanted To Make

Colleges, schools and childcare centers remain hotspots for COVID-19 infections as the number of outbreaks increases statewide.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment confirmed at least 16 new outbreaks in education facilities this week, adding them to the 46 others that have occurred since the last week in August when most schools began.

As of Wednesday, there were at least 2,211 confirmed cases among those attending college, school or daycare.

The majority of these new cases occurred at University of Colorado Boulder, which, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, had at least 1,527 confirmed cases and 168 suspected cases as of Wednesday. In response to a spike in cases, CU shut down on-campus classes Sept. 23.

Though the CU outbreak is still active, the number of new cases is now in a sharp decline according to the university’s COVID dashboard.

Two new public health orders went into effect in Boulder County on Wednesday.

CU is one of three colleges that the state health department has flagged as having widespread, communitywide disease transmission. CDPHE now tracks all cases associated with those schools together, rather than separating them out into individual outbreaks associated with a particular area of campus.