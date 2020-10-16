Cory Gardner’s Conservation Credentials Stand On His Great Outdoors Bill. Is That Enough?

In terms of presidential politics, Colorado has lost a bit of its luster as a battleground state. That's not the case if you look at the contested race for the Senate. The winner of the contest between incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, will most likely be the lynchpin for whoever gets control of the chamber.

You've seen the almost inescapable TV political ads between the two, now you can get the backstory.

The Claim:

In ads and campaign events, Sen. Cory Gardner has touted the passage of his The Great American Outdoors Act. As one campaign ad describes it: “The ‘holy grail’ for conservation: permanent funding for forests, parks. Gardner’s law, endorsed by every environmental leader.”

The Backstory:

If you haven’t heard, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s bill, the Great American Outdoors Act, has become the law of the land. It ensures permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and money to start addressing the maintenance backlog at national parks. They were ideas that had strong bipartisan support in Congress.

Conservation and outdoor groups hailed its passage. Call it historic, call it the “holy grail of the conservation community”: GAOA is a big deal. And Gardner played a large role in convincing President Donald Trump to get behind it. The fact that passage of this bill would also boost two Republican senators in tough reelection fights where control of the Senate is at play didn’t hurt its chances either.