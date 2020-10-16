Health Care May Be Key To Win Colorado’s Senate Seat. So Where Does Cory Gardner Stand?

His critics say both the bill and his words are an empty gesture from someone who has long tried to repeal the law that created those protections.

“You know what’s the cruelest lie of all? It’s the fact that Cory Gardner’s willing to sit here and say that he has a plan to protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Hickenlooper said during that debate.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has become more popular during President Donald Trump’s time in office. The GOP has failed dramatically in its attempts to finally repeal the law — and can’t agree on how to replace it. Now, Democrats believe that it’s a winning issue against Gardner, one of the most endangered and important Republican incumbents.

Gardner added another wrinkle in early October. He joined five other Republicans to cross party lines and vote for a Democratic bill that would have prevented the Trump administration from participating in efforts to strike down the ACA in court. The debate is especially timely because a case against the ACA is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite his vote, Gardner’s office wouldn’t say whether he wants Republicans to back away from the overall legal effort to invalidate the ACA. Instead, his office said the vote was a tactical move to advance his own bill on pre-existing conditions.

“It’s too little, too late. He’s had all this time over the decade since the Affordable Care Act was passed to stand up for it, and people like me. And now in the 11th hour, with his election in danger he wants to protect pre-existing conditions,” said Laura Packard, a cancer survivor and progressive health advocate.

Here’s what we know about Gardner’s stance on health care, based on his votes and his own proposal.

What does Cory Gardner think about the ACA?

Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010 under President Barack Obama. It required everyone to have health insurance; created new marketplaces for the sale of plans; set standards for basic insurance benefits; and said that insurance companies must offer plans — at their regular prices — for people with pre-existing health conditions.

In general, Republican replacement proposals have focused on getting rid of the individual mandate, narrowing the scope of benefits that plans must offer; and allowing plans to require customers to pick up a higher share of the costs, according to Jessica Mantel, co-director of the Health Law & Policy Institute at the University of Houston.

But Gardner’s specific views on what the health care system should look like in the future are less clear.

Gardner has voted numerous times against the ACA, starting as a Congressman and later as a Senator. He supported all three of the Republicans’ major attempts to demolish the law in 2017, including efforts to repeal it and to replace it.

“I’ve said all along that we would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. That’s exactly what we have to do,” Gardner said after those votes in 2017. “The Affordable Care Act has hurt Coloradans.”

At times, though, Gardner has split with his colleagues. For example, that same year he signed a letter with three other Republicans, stating they would “not support a plan that does not include stability for Medicaid expansion populations or flexibility for states.”