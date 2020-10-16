Health Care May Be Key To Win Colorado’s Senate Seat. What’s The John Hickenlooper Position?

In terms of presidential politics, Colorado has lost a bit of its luster as a battleground state. That's not the case if you look at the contested race for the Senate. The winner of the contest between incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, will most likely be the lynchpin for whoever gets control of the chamber.

You've seen the reasonably civil, but pointed, debates between the two, now you can get the backstory.

The Claim:

“He wants government-run health care. A public option will decimate our rural hospitals. A public option will result in government-run healthcare,” Gardner said of Hickenlooper at a recent debate. “It will lead to Medicare for All.”

Gardner also claims that Hickenlooper has supported the idea of replacing the Affordable Care Act, citing a health reform plan he released with Ohio’s Republican Gov. John Kasich.

The Backstory:

Throughout this election, Democrats have put unrelenting pressure on Republicans like Gardner over health care. In a recent debate, Gardner turned that around by questioning his challenger, Hickenlooper, about Democrats’ grand plans.

Hickenlooper said his goal is to achieve universal health care coverage, which he claims is possible through a “national public opinion.” A public option is a government-managed health plan, similar to Medicaid, that people could voluntarily choose to enroll in.

“It’s not going to cost a fortune, it’s not going to break any bank, and we can be like all the other industrialized countries in the world that have universal coverage,” he said.