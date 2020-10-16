Here’s The Story Behind Cory Gardner’s Pointed Ethics Jabs At John Hickenlooper

In terms of presidential politics, Colorado has lost a bit of its luster as a battleground state. That's not the case if you look at the contested race for the Senate. The winner of the contest between incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, will most likely be the lynchpin for whoever gets control of the chamber.

You've seen the almost inescapable TV political ads between the two, now you can get the backstory.

The Claim:

Sen. Cory Gardner’s attacks against John Hickenlooper have centered on a recent case before the state ethics commission.

“Only one governor has been convicted of violating state ethics laws,” Gardner said in one recent ad. “Hickenlooper took illegal gifts, traveled by corporate jet, toured Europe illegally in a Maserati.”

The Backstory:

Hickenlooper was not “convicted” of a crime in a court of law.

The state Independent Ethics Commission did find that he had broken state law by accepting gifts in the form of travel accommodations for two trips. He was ordered to pay a fine of $2,750 in June.

The ethics complaints against Hickenlooper started during his final year in office as governor when a Republican-backed group obtained details through public records requests about numerous trips he took. The group alleged that Hickenlooper had violated the state’s ethics rules because he had improperly accepted valuable gifts. The state’s constitutional “gift ban” says elected officials can only accept gifts below a certain value — at the time, the limit was $59.