WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes On Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Wasting no time, the Senate is on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by next Monday, Oct. 26. Republicans are charging toward a rare weekend session to push past procedural steps and install President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will begin the process as soon as the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up its work Thursday.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live online coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s debate and vote on the president’s nominee starting at 7 a.m. MT. Live radio coverage is expected to start around 10:40 a.m. MT. Find a station near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."

The vote is expected sometime in the 11 a.m. hour.

Democrats decry the rush but don't have the votes to block. Trump’s nominee is on a glide path to confirmation. Barrett's ascent would seal a 6-3 conservative hold on the court for years to come. In the meantime, both Senate Democrats and Republicans think the Barrett confirmation battle will help them in this fall's elections.