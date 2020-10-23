To Parents, Teachers and Lovers of Music Discovery:

Your child's need for a creative outlet only grows stronger as the pandemic lingers on. Science shows there's nothing that keeps their brain as fully engaged as learning to play music!

CPR Classical has scoured Colorado's music education landscape, so that you and your child can easily access the many, awesome, virtual ways to stay engaged and Learn Music! Think of it as CPR Classical's online Music Education Lifeline during the pandemic. Whether you're looking to help your child (or children) explore the magic and power of music, build upon their skills and school music program, or help them learn a new instrument, you'll find what you need right here.

Below are age-appropriate opportunities for in-person and virtual learning for the beginner as well as the advanced student. Best of all, most resources are free or have some free content. And many of those with fees have low cost or scholarship programs. ~ Enjoy!

What are you looking for?