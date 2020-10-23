Learn Music
To Parents, Teachers and Lovers of Music Discovery:
Your child's need for a creative outlet only grows stronger as the pandemic lingers on. Science shows there's nothing that keeps their brain as fully engaged as learning to play music!
CPR Classical has scoured Colorado's music education landscape, so that you and your child can easily access the many, awesome, virtual ways to stay engaged and Learn Music! Think of it as CPR Classical's online Music Education Lifeline during the pandemic. Whether you're looking to help your child (or children) explore the magic and power of music, build upon their skills and school music program, or help them learn a new instrument, you'll find what you need right here.
Below are age-appropriate opportunities for in-person and virtual learning for the beginner as well as the advanced student. Best of all, most resources are free or have some free content. And many of those with fees have low cost or scholarship programs. ~ Enjoy!
What are you looking for?
Music Fun For Kids
|Resource
|From
|Age Group
|Details
|Boulder Opera: Quarantine Events
|Boulder Opera
|grades K-12
|Video of performances for young audiences. Currently available: Puss in Boots (English), Gato con Botas (Spanish).
|Carnegie Hall Resources for Families and Kids
|Carnegie Hall
|babies- grade 5
|Music and dance videos, downloadable activity sheets for different ages groups
|Chrome Music Lab
|all ages
|interactive computer music games
|Downtown Steamboat Springs Music Scavenger Hunt
|Strings Music Festival
|ages 8-14
|app based scavenger hunt
|Lincoln Center #ConcertsForKids
|K-12
|Kid friendly concert videos
|Music Together Online
|ages 0-5
|Whole family music classes with optional practice app
|The Dalcroze School of the Rockies
|all ages
|classes grouped by age for rhythm games, songs, gesture, and movement
Learn to Play or Sing
|Resources
|From
|Age Group
|Details
|Avanti Music School
|Avanti
|all ages
|private virtual music classes
|Boulder Children's Chorale
|Boulder Chorale
|4 different groups for grades K-9
|virtual choir with optional private lessons and creation of virtual performance
|Carnegie Hall Resources for Educators
|Carnegie Hall
|grades K-12
|Lesson plans, activities, teaching videos, and full concert videos
|Center for Music Arts
|all ages
|Online music classes for all ages
|Cliburn Kids
|The Cliburn
|elementary
|Buddy Bray leads kids on 7-10 min video educational journeys, twice a week.
|Colorado Children's Chorale
|ages 7-14
|6 choirs for beginner to advanded singers. Based in Denver, iauditions and rehearsals follow social distancing guidelines outlined by the City of Denver.
|Distance Learning with ETM
|Education through Music
|grades K-5
|videos, activity guides, and concerts for children at home
|Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
|K-12
|Music, dance, and art video lessons
|Outside the Orchestra
|Inside the Orchestra
|all ages
|Activity database
|Overdrive
|Colorado public libraries including Denver and Douglas County
|all ages
|Using your public library subscription, you can check out ebooks, audio books, and videos on piano instruction or guitar instruction.
|Parlando School of Musical Arts
|all ages
|group and private virtual music classes, including play dates for kids
|PBS Learning Media
|Rocky Mountain PBS
|preK-adult
|Lesson plans, interactive webpages, and videos sortable by topic and age
|Self-paced Audio Learning Courses and Lesson Plans
|Smithsonian Folkways Records
|grades 5-12
|Courses guitar, accordion, mandolin, and fiddle as well as tonal & modal counterpoint, the instruments of the orchestra, the art of arranging, traditional harmony, and 12-tone composition. Albums and lesson plans are available directly from Folkways Records or if you have a Denver Public Library card, you can stream many of these albums for free using the service Alexander Street.
|Self-paced video learning courses
|Kanopy
|grades 8-12
|Access this video service for free through your Colorado public library or University to see courses on learning piano, guitar and music history
|Self-paced video learning courses
|Lynda.com
|grades 8-12
|All residents of Colorado can access this video service for free through with a Douglas County Library Card to see courses on learning music notation, various instruments and music recording software.
|Swallow Hill Music
|all ages
|group and private virtual music classes
|Visual Musical Minds
|grades K-6
|YouTube lessons for singing, ukelele, and recorder
|Young Voices of Colorado
|ages 5-18
|5 choirs for beginner to advanced singers. Based in Englewood, in-person auditions and rehearsals will follow state and local guidelines.
Teaching Music
|Resource
|From
|Age Group
|Details
|8notes.com
|8notes.com
|all ages
|free sheet music and lessons
|Carnegie Hall Resources for Educators
|Carnegie Hall
|grades K-12
|Lesson plans, activities, teaching videos, and full concert videos
|Classics for Kids
|Cincinatti Public Radio
|grades 4-12
|computer games, audio lessons, activity guides and lesson plans about classical music
|Directory of Music Ed. Resources
|Save The Music
|all ages
|Resource guides for schools and parents on learning virtually and in-person
|Lift Every Voice Virtual Youth Concert
|Colorado Symphony
|grades 3-12
|online and in-class curriculum, video, and activities for teachers
|Music and Science Curriculum
|SD Opera
|grades 6-12
|downloadable lesson plans connecting singing with biology, physics, and physical science
|Music and the Brain At Home
|Music and the Brain
|grades K-12
|Online lessons, videos, and activities
|Music Play Online
|Music Play Online
|grades preK-6
|video lessons by grade level and online sheet music. Content in French and English
|Music! Words! Opera!
|NOTES: National Opera Teacher and Educator Source
|grades 4-8
|Interactive lesson plans based on child-appropriate operas
|NY Phil Learning@Home
|New York Philharmonic
|grades 3-12
|Lesson plans, digital learning resources, activies and videos
|Opera Colorado Guidebooks
|Opera Colorado
|grades 3-12
|Detailed walkthroughs, activities, and listening links
|SmartMusic
|SmartMusic
|grades K-12
|Interactive learning software for Mac, PC, iPad, or Chromebook.
|Think 360 arts: Sound Investigations
|Think 360 Arts
|grade 3-6
|videos and lesson plan
|VOCES8 Method
|VOCES8
|grades 5-adult
|Videos and textbooks for teachers which encourage music making in a way that links music with literacy, numeracy and linguistics.
Challenge Me - Advanced Music
|Resource
|From
|Age Group
|Details
|Chamber Music Academy
|Off the Hook Arts
|grades 4-12
|in-person after school program for students who fluently read music and play a string instrument, piano or be an intermediate level and above woodwind player
|Chet - Ear Training
|Hirsh Group
|ages 4+
|Interval and rhythm recognition app for iPhones and iPads
|Colorado Youth Symphony Orchestras
|Video auditions accepted year round for this CITY based in-person extracuricular program
|Denver Young Artists Orchestra
|ages 13-23
|Ella - Sight Singing
|Hirsh Group
|ages 4+
|Sightsinging app for iPhones and iPads
|Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra
|ages 6-21
|Master Mentors
|Colorado Symphony
|grades K-12
|Virtual visits from Colorado Symphony musician Teaching Artists
|Monster Musician Reader
|Noelle Fabian
|ages 4+
|Music reading practice app for iPhones and iPads
Have a suggestion for this list? Fill out our submission form
Learn with CPR Classical
Join Us for The Music Room
On the radio every weekday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Karla Walker presents classical music around a theme like Autumn Leaves, the French Horn, Movie Scores, Legends and more! Tune-in to CPR Classical to hear all the surprising and exciting connections that classical music can make.
Karla Walker hosts short interviews with musicians as a way to introduce kids to classical music.
Listen and Learn
Spotify Playlists
- Classical Music For Kids Studying
- CPR ClassiCats: Classical Pieces For, About and by Cats
- Calming Classical
- Perfect Classical Summer
- Graduation Classics
- French Impressionism
- Impressionism I
- Impressionism II
- Columbine at 20: Remembering through Music
- Favorite Romantic Classical Pieces
- CPR Classical's Thanksgiving Dinner
- In Memoriam: Music for Martin Luther King Jr.
- Remembering Conductor Claudio Abbado