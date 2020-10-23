Learn Music

By CPR Classical Staff
October 23, 2020

To Parents, Teachers and Lovers of Music Discovery:

Your child's need for a creative outlet only grows stronger as the pandemic lingers on. Science shows there's nothing that keeps their brain as fully engaged as learning to play music!

CPR Classical has scoured Colorado's music education landscape, so that you and your child can easily access the many, awesome, virtual ways to stay engaged and Learn Music! Think of it as CPR Classical's online Music Education Lifeline during the pandemic. Whether you're looking to help your child (or children) explore the magic and power of music, build upon their skills and school music program, or help them learn a new instrument, you'll find what you need right here.

Below are age-appropriate opportunities for in-person and virtual learning for the beginner as well as the advanced student. Best of all, most resources are free or have some free content. And many of those with fees have low cost or scholarship programs. ~ Enjoy!

What are you looking for?

Music Fun For Kids

How To Play An Instrument Or Sing

Teaching Resources

A Bigger Challenge - Advanced Music Learning

Podcasts And Articles

A Way To Listen And Learn

Family Concert Calendar

Community Classes and Workshops

Music Fun For Kids

ResourceFromAge GroupDetails
Boulder Opera: Quarantine EventsBoulder Operagrades K-12Video of performances for young audiences. Currently available: Puss in Boots (English), Gato con Botas (Spanish).
Carnegie Hall Resources for Families and KidsCarnegie Hallbabies- grade 5Music and dance videos, downloadable activity sheets for different ages groups
Chrome Music Laball agesinteractive computer music games
Downtown Steamboat Springs Music Scavenger HuntStrings Music Festivalages 8-14app based scavenger hunt
Lincoln Center #ConcertsForKidsK-12Kid friendly concert videos
Music Together Onlineages 0-5Whole family music classes with optional practice app
The Dalcroze School of the Rockiesall agesclasses grouped by age for rhythm games, songs, gesture, and movement

Learn to Play or Sing

ResourcesFromAge GroupDetails
Avanti Music SchoolAvantiall agesprivate virtual music classes
Boulder Children's ChoraleBoulder Chorale4 different groups for grades K-9virtual choir with optional private lessons and creation of virtual performance
Carnegie Hall Resources for EducatorsCarnegie Hallgrades K-12Lesson plans, activities, teaching videos, and full concert videos
Center for Music Artsall agesOnline music classes for all ages
Cliburn KidsThe CliburnelementaryBuddy Bray leads kids on 7-10 min video educational journeys, twice a week.
Colorado Children's Choraleages 7-146 choirs for beginner to advanded singers. Based in Denver, iauditions and rehearsals follow social distancing guidelines outlined by the City of Denver.
Distance Learning with ETMEducation through Musicgrades K-5videos, activity guides, and concerts for children at home
Lincoln Center Pop-Up ClassroomK-12Music, dance, and art video lessons
Outside the OrchestraInside the Orchestraall agesActivity database
OverdriveColorado public libraries including Denver and Douglas Countyall agesUsing your public library subscription, you can check out ebooks, audio books, and videos on piano instruction or guitar instruction.
Parlando School of Musical Artsall agesgroup and private virtual music classes, including play dates for kids
PBS Learning MediaRocky Mountain PBSpreK-adultLesson plans, interactive webpages, and videos sortable by topic and age
Self-paced Audio Learning Courses and Lesson PlansSmithsonian Folkways Recordsgrades 5-12Courses guitar, accordion, mandolin, and fiddle as well as tonal & modal counterpoint, the instruments of the orchestra, the art of arranging, traditional harmony, and 12-tone composition. Albums and lesson plans are available directly from Folkways Records or if you have a Denver Public Library card, you can stream many of these albums for free using the service Alexander Street.
Self-paced video learning coursesKanopygrades 8-12Access this video service for free through your Colorado public library or University to see courses on learning piano, guitar and music history
Self-paced video learning coursesLynda.comgrades 8-12All residents of Colorado can access this video service for free through with a Douglas County Library Card to see courses on learning music notation, various instruments and music recording software.
Swallow Hill Musicall agesgroup and private virtual music classes
Visual Musical Mindsgrades K-6YouTube lessons for singing, ukelele, and recorder
Young Voices of Coloradoages 5-185 choirs for beginner to advanced singers. Based in Englewood, in-person auditions and rehearsals will follow state and local guidelines.

Teaching Music

ResourceFromAge GroupDetails
8notes.com8notes.comall agesfree sheet music and lessons
Carnegie Hall Resources for EducatorsCarnegie Hallgrades K-12Lesson plans, activities, teaching videos, and full concert videos
Classics for KidsCincinatti Public Radiogrades 4-12computer games, audio lessons, activity guides and lesson plans about classical music
Directory of Music Ed. ResourcesSave The Musicall agesResource guides for schools and parents on learning virtually and in-person
Lift Every Voice Virtual Youth ConcertColorado Symphonygrades 3-12online and in-class curriculum, video, and activities for teachers
Music and Science CurriculumSD Operagrades 6-12downloadable lesson plans connecting singing with biology, physics, and physical science
Music and the Brain At HomeMusic and the Braingrades K-12Online lessons, videos, and activities
Music Play OnlineMusic Play Onlinegrades preK-6video lessons by grade level and online sheet music. Content in French and English
Music! Words! Opera!NOTES: National Opera Teacher and Educator Sourcegrades 4-8Interactive lesson plans based on child-appropriate operas
NY Phil Learning@HomeNew York Philharmonicgrades 3-12Lesson plans, digital learning resources, activies and videos
Opera Colorado GuidebooksOpera Coloradogrades 3-12Detailed walkthroughs, activities, and listening links
SmartMusicSmartMusicgrades K-12Interactive learning software for Mac, PC, iPad, or Chromebook.
Think 360 arts: Sound InvestigationsThink 360 Artsgrade 3-6videos and lesson plan
VOCES8 MethodVOCES8grades 5-adultVideos and textbooks for teachers which encourage music making in a way that links music with literacy, numeracy and linguistics.

Challenge Me - Advanced Music

ResourceFromAge GroupDetails
Chamber Music AcademyOff the Hook Artsgrades 4-12in-person after school program for students who fluently read music and play a string instrument, piano or be an intermediate level and above woodwind player
Chet - Ear TrainingHirsh Groupages 4+Interval and rhythm recognition app for iPhones and iPads
Colorado Youth Symphony OrchestrasVideo auditions accepted year round for this CITY based in-person extracuricular program
Denver Young Artists Orchestraages 13-23
Ella - Sight SingingHirsh Groupages 4+Sightsinging app for iPhones and iPads
Greater Boulder Youth Orchestraages 6-21
Master MentorsColorado Symphonygrades K-12Virtual visits from Colorado Symphony musician Teaching Artists
Monster Musician ReaderNoelle Fabianages 4+Music reading practice app for iPhones and iPads

Have a suggestion for this list? Fill out our submission form

