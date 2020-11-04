Colorado Springs Voters Approve 2B And 2C And Put The Transfer Of City-Owned Parkland In The Hands Of Residents

Voters in Colorado Springs passed Measures 2B and 2C in this year's election, both of which sought to raise the threshold by which the city could trade or sell parkland.

Measure 2B, also known as the "Protect Our Parks," or POPS measure, received more than 59 percent of the vote. 2C came in with nearly 53 percent of voter approval.

The passage of 2B means a vote of the people will now be required before any transfer of parkland could occur, while measure 2C would have required a supermajority of council members, or 7 of 9, to approve a proposal.

The measures stem from controversy surrounding a 2016 land exchange with the Broadmoor, in which opponents of the trade sued the city to try and prevent it from moving forward. Ultimately, the Colorado Supreme Court rejected the suit.

For Kent Obee of POPS, a main opponent of that 2016 land exchange, the win was "immensely gratifying."

"It has been a long struggle," he said on Tuesday. "What this does is it vindicates a large swath of us who believe decisions like this should be made by the voters and not by politicians and bureaucrats."