Pueblo Enacts A Citywide Curfew To Help Curb Rise In Coronavirus Cases

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar has announced that the city will implement a curfew starting Friday to try to stem a rise in COVID-19 cases. It will be in effect for at least two weeks, running from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

There are exceptions for trips considered critical or essential. Gradisar also said the city will step up enforcement, including citations for people who break curfew.

"I realize that this is drastic action," Gradisar said. "But we need to spend these two weeks in Pueblo slowing the spread of the virus."

According to the state health department, the 14-day positivity rate among those tested in Pueblo County has risen to 5.7 percent. Colorado’s generally accepted threshold is 5 percent.