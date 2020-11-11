Multiple Coronavirus Cases At Pueblo School Leaves Some Teachers Nervous About Working In The Building

Students at Pueblo’s Sunset Park Elementary are learning from home this week. But some of their teachers are unhappy they’re not being allowed to do the same.

Five staff members who work in the school building have tested positive for COVID-19, but the district is still requiring teachers to conduct their remote learning sessions from their classrooms.

In-person classes at the elementary are scheduled to resume Monday.

Sunset Park was shut down Oct. 30. At that time, there were four cases – one staff member and three students. Three of those cases were from one household. Since Nov. 3, four new cases, all school staff members, have been reported.

Pueblo 60 school district said it had to close the school because it couldn’t supply enough substitutes for all the staff who were required to quarantine. The school was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and sat vacant for 10 days.