Mindfulness Among Chaos: CSU-Pueblo’s Student Health Director Talks Managing Pandemic Stress

Colorado State University Pueblo has adapted health services to help students and staff navigate increased stress due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Student Health Carol Daugherty said the counseling center has seen more students and staff since spring semester, when the university quickly transitioned to remote learning.

While she's worked through the HIV and Ebola epidemics, Daugherty said the ongoing pandemic is a whole different experience.

She spoke with KRCC's Elena Rivera about how she manages her own mental health and supports campus colleagues in the process.

Interview Highlights

On the challenges of supporting a university community during the coronavirus pandemic:

Courtesy of Carol Daugherty Carol Daugherty is the director of student health at CSU Pueblo. She said the counseling center has seen an increase in students and staff using services throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, we want to support the students. But in doing that, it's our staff and faculty who are a great part of that support. It has been difficult and because those of us who have any understanding of what's going on are fearful, as well. Many of us have families, many of us have elderly family members, many of our faculty and staff are at increased risk for having complications if they get COVID.

[It] was my father's birthday [recently]. And I just could not take the risk. I always take him out for lunch or dinner. And I could not take the risk of doing that at this time. He's at risk, a higher risk, and I work with people who are sick. That was very difficult. Two of my sisters always go with me when we do that. And we're on the phone crying to each other because we can't do what our normal life is.

For a lot of our faculty and staff, it's the same situation. And because we're having so much of this, we have set aside Tuesdays and Thursdays on campus, where the counseling center will actually do some work with our faculty and staff to support them."