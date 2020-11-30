All extended unemployment benefits will expire the week of Dec. 26.

When that happens, anyone who has received more than 26 weeks of unemployment will stop receiving benefits.

That's happening because 26 weeks is the "base" period for unemployment. During the pandemic, the federal government funded an additional 13-week extension, called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. But PEUC is expiring at the end of the year, meaning that the maximum benefit period will go back down to 26 weeks.

Another extension, known as State Extended Benefits, has already expired.

About 60,000 people in Colorado are already on extended benefits and will lose them by the end of the year. PUA and extended benefits make up well over half of current weekly unemployment payments in Colorado. Extending benefits would likely require an act of Congress. Nearly 40 weeks have already passed since Colorado first implemented COVID-19 restrictions.

The federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Dec. 31.

It could be extended by the Centers for Disease Control, even if Congress does not act. Gov. Jared Polis also could extend Colorado's limits on eviction. But if the moratorium expires, landlords could soon move to collect back rent and remove tenants for nonpayment.

Temporary relief for federal student loans is set to expire Dec. 31.

The CARES Act and an order from President Donald Trump allowed some student loan holders to temporarily delay payments, known as "forbearance." The U.S. Department of Education also ordered a stop to collection calls on federal student loan debt.

Federal requirements for paid sick leave expire on Dec. 31.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, temporarily required that some employers provide up to two weeks of paid leave related to COVID-19 symptoms and quarantines, along with 10 weeks of paid leave when children's schools are closed. The federal law applied to employers of fewer than 500 people.

However, a new state law effective in 2021 will require some companies to provide some paid sick leave. Starting Jan. 1, companies with more than 16 workers will have to provide at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. The law also requires additional paid sick leave during public health emergencies like the pandemic.

In addition to all of this, state lawmakers are working this week on a smaller, Colorado-based stimulus package that could help bridge the gap for some people and businesses. But the state can't match the spending power of the federal government.

What resources are available now for people in Colorado?

Legal services

People facing evictions can ask for free legal help from an attorney through the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, a private community effort. Similar help is available through Colorado Legal Services and the Colorado Poverty Law Project.

Housing and rental assistance

Various nonprofits and local governments offer different forms of help with rent and other bills. For example, Denver residents can apply for direct cash assistance from the city.

The state has a map of eviction prevention programs across Colorado, and the GES Coalition has a Spanish and English-language guide to housing resources in Denver.

The Colorado Apartment Association has also been raising funds to assist tenants who fall behind on rent. Renters can apply for that help through the Resident Relief Foundation.