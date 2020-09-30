How The CDC Evictions Ban Has Slowed (But Not Stopped) Evictions in Colorado

A patchwork of protections

Renters in Colorado were protected for the first months of the pandemic by a patchwork of state and federal rules. But Gov. Jared Polis allowed his state-level evictions ban to expire in June and federal protections disappeared soon afterward.

The number of eviction cases began to climb about a month after the state ban expired. That delay may be because Polis instituted a new requirement that landlords give 30 days’ notice before an eviction, instead of 10 days.

The case count peaked late in the summer as the last federal protections in the CARES Act expired. In the week of Aug. 31, landlords filed about 900 eviction cases across the state. It was the highest weekly total since February, although it remained far lower than typical pre-pandemic eviction rates.

At the same time, the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, a Colorado-based organization of volunteer attorneys, saw an uptick of demand for its free legal services.

What the CDC ban did

All that changed on Sept. 4, when the CDC enacted the order, catching landlords, renters and attorneys by surprise. In the next week, eviction filings dropped by nearly half.

The CDC's order largely bans landlords from evicting tenants for not paying rent, declaring that removal from housing is a public health risk. It applies until Dec. 31 for renters who make $99,000 or less, or $198,000 for a couple.

But hundreds of cases are still ongoing. Landlords in Colorado can still take eviction cases to court, allowing judges to determine whether the renter meets the standards laid out by the federal order. Landlords can also evict for causes that aren’t related to payment, such as property damage or an expired lease.

“It is inconsistent in different counties,” Wilken, with Housing Colorado, said. “So some counties we're seeing very strict interpretations of both state and federal orders and in some counties, we're not seeing that.”