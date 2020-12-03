Colorado Agriculture Buckles Up For An Uncertain 2021 After A Challenging Year

With a 2020 that brought environmental and health challenges to the forefront for farmers and ranchers, the Colorado Department of Agriculture is now looking ahead to the new year to build in more resilience into the state's food systems.

Commissioner Kate Greenberg said this year has proven that even during an unprecedented time, "agriculture is foundational to who Colorado is."

The department has outlined a series of goals for the upcoming year, said Greenberg. These include supporting the next generation of farmers and ranchers through training; strengthening and diversifying market opportunities; and focusing on increased climate stewardship.

Wil Bledsoe, a 4th generation rancher from Wild Horse on the Eastern plains, said this year showed him "to always expect the unexpected in agriculture," especially in the livestock sector.

"2020 has just reiterated the fact of what we've seen for 100 years," said Bledsoe. "Every year or two there's gonna be at least one thing coming your way, and [you] hope you have a little luck on your side and you keep going forward."