On ‘Vignettes,’ Lumineers Frontman Wesley Schultz Strips Down Springsteen, Dylan, Waits And Zevon

Unsurprisingly, 2020 has been a strange year to release new music. Maybe that's why one of Colorado's biggest music stars looked to the past on his new album.

"Vignettes," the debut solo record from Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz also doubles as a cover album. Schultz takes on songs by established rock veterans like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, along with contemporaries like Coldplay and The Felice Brothers. His renditions are stripped-down to their bare bones — often just vocals and a single guitar or piano.

"A lot of this album is trying to expose what is already there," Schultz said. "It's like we're putting the supermodel in sweatpants."