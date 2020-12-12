Pitkin County Wants You To Visit — But Only If You’ve Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19

There’s a new must-have item for your next weekend getaway in Aspen: a negative COVID-19 test result.

Starting Monday, Pitkin will become the first Colorado county to require visitors to have tested negative 72 hours or less before their arrival. The new rule applies to people who don’t live in Pitkin, are 10 years of age and older, and who plan to stay at least one night.

People who arrive without proof of a negative test result will be directed to a local testing center and asked to quarantine until they receive the result.

Tracy Trulove, a public information officer for the county’s COVID-19 response, said county officials have been looking for any measures they can put in place to help keep the local economy as open as possible. Last year’s busy ski season was cut short by a statewide ban on the sport, and many resort communities were hit hard by the virus.