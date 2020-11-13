Colorado Ski Resorts Were Poised To Open For Winter. A Record Spike In Coronavirus Cases Is Testing Their Plans

Most of the state’s ski areas are opening this month for the first time since being shut down when the pandemic hit in March. A record spike in coronavirus cases is putting resorts' safety protocols to the test as ski season kicks off.

Many ski areas were open for summer sports like hiking and biking — but those activities don’t draw the same crowds that typically descend on Colorado’s mountain towns to ski and snowboard.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Keystone Resort has opened for the winter, with face mask and keep social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

The scene at Keystone’s base area was somewhat subdued on opening day, with darkened storefronts and blocked-off lockers. But people were still excited to be there, and didn’t seem bothered by the relative lack of amenities.

“I don’t care — just open the chair lift,” said Chris Twig, who came from Denver to snowboard. “Let’s go to the top and then to the bottom again.”

Resort operators are using a variety of mechanisms to control crowding on lift lines and other high-traffic areas. Vail, which owns Keystone, is requiring reservations at all of its North American resorts — even for season pass holders. Spots at Keystone have been selling out within hours, leaving some people empty-handed.

Take Matt Siniscal. He flew to Colorado from Washington, D.C., to ski. He was able to secure a spot for the first day at Keystone, a Friday, but wasn’t able to reserve all the days he wanted.

“Right as soon as I got off the plane, I had to make the reservations,” he said. “Did not get in Saturday and Sunday, but got a couple of days next week booked.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Keystone Resort has opened for the winter, with face mask and keep social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Vail won’t disclose how many people are allowed on the mountain on any given day. But Vail spokesmen Ryan Huff says there will be more reservations available later in the season as more terrain opens. The roughly 3,000-acre resort had just 60 acres ready on opening day, Huff said.

“For the vast majority of days, anyone who wants to ski and ride will be able to,” Huff said. “Just given it’s opening day, we have limited terrain. That’s why we’re booked up so quickly.”