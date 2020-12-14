On-Demand: Listen To 10 Hours Of Your Favorite Beethoven And More
For the first time CPR Classical is offering some of our best December programming on demand.
Listen right now to 250 Minutes of Your Favorite Beethoven with Ray White.
You can also hear a "re-creation" of Beethoven's MASSIVE concert from Dec. 22, 1808 where he introduced Symphonies No. 5 and No. 6 and Piano Concerto No. 4, among other pieces. It was an epic concert and now you can listen to it as if you were there!
PLEASE NOTE: Hitting the PAUSE button or the 15-second forward or 15-second back buttons will STOP the stream and start it from the beginning.
