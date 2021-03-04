1 Million Sketchy Claims But No Arrests (Yet) As Colorado Launches New Fight Against Unemployment Fraud

Colorado officials estimate that they’ve shut down more than one million attempts to defraud the unemployment system, part of a national phenomenon of scammers using stolen identities to extract millions of dollars in benefits from the government.

So far, the perpetrators of these sprawling scams have remained largely anonymous and unpunished. There have been no widely reported cases of authorities in Colorado arresting anyone in connection to the reportedly widespread crime. But the state's top law-enforcement official hope to change that with a wide-ranging new effort.

“The amount of fraud that we’ve seen around this unemployment insurance is staggering,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “We want to hold people accountable. And to do so, we need a team.”

Weiser announced Thursday that the AG’s office will work with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and district attorneys around the state to investigate the fraud attempts that have plagued the unemployment system

In September, the U.S. Department of Labor warned states about “criminal enterprises and other bad actors deploying advanced technologies, stolen or synthetic identities, and other sophisticated tactics,” according to a memo obtained by CPR News through a public records request.

Since then, the state has flagged hundreds of thousands of accounts as potentially fraudulent, a dragnet that has inevitably snared numerous legitimate applicants too, leaving unemployed Coloradans as collateral damage in the fraud fight.