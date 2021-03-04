We ‘Were On The Brink’: A Colorado Mom Reflects On Her Daughter Born During The Pandemic

Right before going into labor, Veronica again tested positive. Doctors later said the result was likely incorrect. But it still created a bit of chaos in the hospital room and cut short the amount of time she was able to spend welcoming her newborn to the world.

The pandemic has continued to affect Veronica’s life. Having a baby meant she had to choose between her career and her family, at least for the time being. The choice, she said, was obvious for her.

“I wanted to be present and be a mom and enjoy those growing moments together as a family,” she said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Veronica holds baby Luna Markley at home in Greeley, March 1, 2021.

Interview Highlights

On her favorite thing about her daughter, Luna:

“She is just a happy little girl. She's always smiling. She loves us so much that every time she sees papa or mama, she's always got the biggest grin. And she loves her brother, Rio.”

On how she’ll one day speak to her daughter about this experience:

“Honestly, it's hard to sometimes relive that. And I don't mind doing interviews because I feel like it's my part in, like advocacy, keeping people aware. But it is hard to figure out: OK, how will I exactly tell my daughter someday that we pretty much were on the brink of death? That she almost wasn't here in this world. Or maybe I wouldn't have been. That's a hard thing to talk about. I want to celebrate that we're both alive and thankful and blessed, but it's also one of the hardest, saddest things I've had to undergo in my life. And shout out to my husband, Kyle. He has been amazing and so strong. I get sad thinking about it. It’s got to be hard knowing that your wife and baby might not make it. And he was just so strong. The anniversary of April 7 is when I went to the ER. And he's going to take a couple days off to be here with us so it's not such a sad day. We're going to do something fun.”