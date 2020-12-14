For Farmers And Ranchers, Coronavirus Made An Already Complicated Mental Health Picture Even Harder

Erin Kuhlman's backyard is covered in fruit trees. Apple, peach and pear trees are mostly bare now, leaves scattered on the ground. Her dog, Bear, barks on and off at the birds foraging for food. In front of her are the La Plata Mountains, and to the south are mesa tops that form a long range.

Kuhlman moved to Montezuma County in the Southwest from Colorado Springs. She said it was both to escape the crowds and be closer to family.

"I just love the open country down here," Kuhlman said.

She has worked in the agricultural community since graduating from college. She now serves as the president of the Four Corners Farmers and Ranchers Coalition, a chapter of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union. As president, she's seen how people have navigated multiple challenges since COVID-19 hit the state.

"If you go and plant a crop in March, and your whole world gets flipped around ... that's just so scary. That is just a scary bet to make," Kuhlman said.

It's made working through the season even more challenging.

"The end of the season is extremely difficult, because you're roasted, you're tired, and with that added layer of COVID fatigue, on top of the mental fatigue of being in the sun all day," Kuhlman said. "Still in the middle of a drought, no water, it's just compounding one after another after another."

Suicide rates for people in agriculture are higher than that of the general population

The agricultural community in Southwest Colorado is close-knit, and she said she makes sure her union chapter is a place people feel comfortable discussing their experiences. But these stressors affecting farmer's mental health are seen all across the state, including the Southeast.

Courtesy of Erin Kuhlman A view of Erin Kuhlman's backyard, peeking through cherry trees. Her dog Bear is in the background.

There, Bruce Fickenscher works with farmers in his role as CSU Extension's Southeast area director. People come to the office for support on everything from research to consumer issues. Over the past few years, he's seen the first-hand effects of stress on those he works with.

"We had COVID, we had the markets, we had the droughts," Fickenscher said. "And out in this country, depending on who you talk to, we've been in drought for 20 years. So how long does it take for that to start affecting other issues, health, mental health, things like that?"

A CDC report from 2016 shows that the national suicide rate for people working in agriculture was more than double that of the general population.

Fickenscher said about two years ago, three people died by suicide in a short period of time in one community.

"It was just the realization that this is happening more often, maybe we need to make people aware of what's going on," Fickenscher said. "And our communities out here are pretty small. So when you have one, it affects the community. So when you have three, it really affects the community."