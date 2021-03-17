Prom’s Not Canceled This Year, But It Won’t Be Normal, Either

Rowan Walker-Gilman wasn’t much for large groups and school dances, but she decided she’d go to her junior prom this year with some friends. Then the coronavirus pandemic persisted, and she realized it won’t be a normal Cherry Creek High School prom.

“It's frustrating that it's not going to be, you know, the whole high school prom experience, at least not right now,” she said. “But I also think that it's for the best at this point.”

Walker-Gilman said she’d rather be safe than sorry, and for her, that means an outdoor prom, because an all Zoom prom? Doesn’t sound like much fun.

“I think that would be one of the more awkward things to take place just overall,” she said. “There are going to be people who show up and are ready to go, they're like all dressed up and taking it seriously. And then there are going to be people who are not doing that.”

Rowan Walker-Gilman, a junior at Cherry Creek High School, riding on Blue the horse.

She and her classmates are waiting on guidance from their principal who’s expected to send out a plan any day now. The prom date hasn’t been set yet, but she thinks it will be late April. Last year, Cherry Creek High School prom was canceled. Instead, it was part virtual and the school made a video for the graduating class.

State guidelines on how to do prom safely were released this week by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment. They advise keeping prom as virtual as possible, but if gathering in person, then students should only mingle closely with 10 other students in a pod and wear masks throughout the event, especially while dancing.