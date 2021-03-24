How You Can Help The Families Of The Boulder Shooting Victims

People from across the country are looking for ways to help families of the 10 people killed at a King Soopers in Boulder this week.

And one area leader with the unfortunate experience of dealing with the aftermath of a shooting is offering words of advice about what’s needed.

Frank DeAngelis, who was the principal at Columbine High School in 1999 when 13 people died in a shooting, said in an interview with Colorado Matters, that affected families need a range of services that they’re not prepared for, such as funeral costs and travel for family.

DeAngelis serves on the board of the Colorado Healing Fund, a non-profit dedicated to collecting donations for victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. The organization’s initial funding came from the state’s Attorney General’s office.

The community’s needs extend beyond short-term aid for victims’ families to ongoing support and counseling for witnesses and other Boulder residents who have been traumatized by the event, DeAngelis said.

“I stated, time and time again … it’s a marathon and not a sprint,” DeAngelis said.

For anyone looking to help the Boulder community, we’ve compiled a list of area groups that are collecting contributions in the aftermath of the shooting:

The group works with victim service partner organizations to identify needs and fill gaps in financial resources. Secure donations can be made online.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has created a fund to support the needs of those directly affected and the needs of the surrounding community. Any excess funds will go towards a general fund for future local crises. The group is partnering with the City of Boulder, The Colorado Healing Fund and the Community First Foundation, among others.

GoFundMe has compiled a list of verified fundraising accounts set up for victims and their families, including Officer Talley, Denny Stong and several survivors.

Talley was the first officer to respond to the scene. Donations for his family can be made through their GoFundMe account, the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, the Boulder County Injured & Fallen Officer Fund and the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.