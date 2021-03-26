Video: Friday Update On Boulder King Soopers Shooting Investigation
Updated 10:48 a.m.
Boulder law enforcement officials say they still don't know what motivated the man accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder Monday. More than 150 from 27 law enforcement agencies have been involved in the investigation so far.
They've learned the suspect legally bought the gun from a store in Arvada days before the shooting. One Boulder officer exchanged shots with the man and is currently on administrative leave, which is standard practice when a member of that police department uses their weapon.
The Latest On The Boulder King Soopers Shooting:
- Donate: How You Can Help The Families Of The Boulder Shooting Victims
- Victims: Who We Lost In The Boulder King Soopers Shooting
- King Soopers Employees: "We Weren't Already Hard Enough? This Had To Happen Too?”
- Motive: No Motive Yet As Investigators Piece Together Timeline
- Weapon: The Firearm The Suspect Bought Looks Like A Rifle, But It's Regulated Like A Handgun
- Survivors: 'I Honestly Thought Everybody Was Dead'
- Next Steps: Colorado Lawmakers Are Considering A Ban On 'Assault-Style' Weapons
- Shared Trauma: Colorado Has More Mass Shootings Than Other Places
- Mental Health: A Mass Shooting During A Pandemic Means More Trauma And Stress
- Suspect: Boulder Shooting Suspect Identified As Arvada 21-Year-Old
- Monday: 10 Dead, Including A Police Officer, Boulder King Soopers Shooting
- Colorado Reaction: 'My Heart Breaks For My Hometown’