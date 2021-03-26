Video: Friday Update On Boulder King Soopers Shooting Investigation

Updated 10:48 a.m.

Boulder law enforcement officials say they still don't know what motivated the man accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder Monday. More than 150 from 27 law enforcement agencies have been involved in the investigation so far.

They've learned the suspect legally bought the gun from a store in Arvada days before the shooting. One Boulder officer exchanged shots with the man and is currently on administrative leave, which is standard practice when a member of that police department uses their weapon.