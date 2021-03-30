When The Pandemic Hit, This Professor Traded The Classroom For Public Health Service

Last year, as the worst public health crisis in a century hit, Comstock was teaching students the discipline that’s all about how diseases spread: epidemiology.

“We were hearing about the first cases in Wuhan, China,” she said. “We used the data from the different provinces of China to demonstrate how to calculate case fatality rate.”

She and her students watched slack jawed as what had been purely theoretical became the real thing. That’s when she decided to make the leap.

“It just became a growing pull on me, this need to help, this need to do more,” she said.

Trading academia for public health, and new challenges.

The person she is replacing said she is a welcome reinforcement.

“I think Dawn is an excellent public health person, who loves public health, loves epidemiology,” said Dr. Mark Johnson, a 30-year veteran of public health.

Until the pandemic, he’d spent much of his career dealing with more ordinary things like food-borne illnesses or outbreaks of flu or measles. Then last March, as cases started popping up globally, he told his staff “this is a pandemic. And it's going to hit every county in Colorado. We realized this was the big one and that we were going to have to deal with it.”

Dealing with it meant issuing mask mandates and tough restrictions, like on the number of people who could be indoors in businesses like gyms and restaurants. That led to tensions, most notably over an anti-mask rally and legal fight over social distancing requirements at Bandimere Speedway. Hundreds gathered there over the 4th of July weekend in open defiance of public health rules and a judge’s order.

Johnson said he received threats, but none that were direct.

“I did get threats,” he said. “‘You better watch out, you better watch your step, you're going to lose your job. You better watch your family. You better watch out. We know where you live.’ Those kinds of things.”

Law enforcement deemed them credible enough to add patrols around his workplace and parked a police car outside his home.

“It would be hard to say I wasn’t unnerved, but I think it was harder on the family," Johnson said. "You begin looking over your shoulder more, or you start driving different ways to work.”