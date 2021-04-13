Judge Denies Gag Request In Boulder Shooting Case

A Boulder judge denied a request made by the public defenders for the alleged gunman that prosecutors and law enforcement should be banned from making public statements outside of the courtroom about the King Soopers shooting case.

Defense attorneys representing the 21-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at the Table Mesa Drive King Soopers in March wanted to severely restrict information released to the public about the investigation, citing the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty pushed back, saying while he respected the defendant’s right to a fair trial, he said state statute compelled him to release some details about the investigation.