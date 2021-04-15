State Health Department Plans More On-Site Inspections Of COVID Vaccine Providers After Closing Down A Colorado Springs Clinic

Providers are also required to have approved refrigeration storage, a licensed provider and agree to the state’s conditions to provide vaccines.

Other measures the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Joint Vaccine Task Force say they are taking to ensure providers are meeting storage and handling requirements include:

Reaching out to all enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers to verify temperature monitoring devices and offer them approved, certified digital data loggers, if needed.

Requiring temperature logs be submitted for all enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers that have received vaccines in the last 30 days.

Implementing compliance site visits for enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers to assess adherence to program requirements and recommendations. Specifically, site visits will:

Identify and address areas where providers are doing well and areas needing additional follow-up.

Identify and address educational needs of COVID-19 vaccination providers to help them meet program requirements.

Ensure vaccine recipients are receiving properly managed and viable vaccines.

Ensure that vaccines are distributed according to jurisdictional priorities and ensure equity in the distribution. For providers seeking to become an enrolled COVID-19 vaccine provider, CDPHE will start requiring providers to submit 5 days of temperature logs with their enrollment packet prior to approval to ensure their vaccine storage units are capable of correctly storing vaccines.

When asked if the Dr. Moma clinic was inspected before it started vaccinating Coloradans, Bookman said he didn’t have that information. Bookman said the health department uses social media, county health department inspections and complaints to determine if a vaccine provider needs to be inspected.

“This is an active investigation, and we're still trying to understand everything that led up to this moment. We're obviously onboarding a huge amount of providers to partner with us to meet the task of this mass vaccine campaign,” Bookman said during the press conference. “It is the responsibility of the provider to adhere to all of the guidelines that are set forth to make sure that they have the equipment onsite that they said that they had onsite, and that it's in working order.”

Last week, the state health department confiscated about 3,000 doses from the Dr. Moma clinic after El Paso County health officials observed problems in vaccine storage, handling, preparation, mass clinic operations and poor record-keeping practices, according to a press release from the state.