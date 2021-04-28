Denver-Area School Leaders Tell State Health Officials They Want The ‘Quarantine Carousel’ To Stop

Gdowski said many high school students have asked to transition to online learning during the second semester even though they prefer learning in person because of the frequent quarantining. He said many have told him they worry about not being able to participate in graduation or take exams in person even when they’re not ill or symptomatic.

“For a lot of our students, they feel like they're most focused and most effective if they're in an in-person setting and they worry greatly about all of those kinds of things being a jeopardy if they get caught up in the quarantining.”

If the quarantine rules remain in place as schools head into the final month of the school year, school districts estimate 10 to 20 percent of all students in their districts could be sent home to quarantine.

While case rates among young people are increasing, in-school transmission remains low.

At a press briefing Wednesday, state officials said COVID rates among children age 11 to 17 are increasing faster than in adults, and there has been an increasing trend in school-related outbreaks over the past several weeks.

Gov. Jared Polis, however, said most of the spread among youth is happening as vaccinated parents and grandparents take their unprotected children with them out in public.

“While their elders may be protected, the young people don’t have that level of protection,” he said, reiterating that schools are safe places.

Gdowski said incident rates among youth now are a fraction of what they were in the late fall, and that the consistent message from health officials was that COVID transmission rates in schools are low and mitigation measures — such as social distancing — are working. For their part, health officials have also underscored how critically important it is to have students in school for their social, emotional, and academic development.