COVID Vaccine Access Expands To Children Ages 12 And Up As Colorado Tries To Combat Slowing Vaccination Rates

The Pfizer COVID vaccine will soon be available for children 12 years and older

Polis also said vaccines are coming soon for people as young as 12. On Monday, federal regulators expanded emergency use approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Final approval is expected Wednesday.

Polis said that the 12 to 15 age group will join the rest of the state in becoming able to get their shots as soon as this weekend.

The shots will be available for those 12 and older “at any of the vaccination centers, local pharmacies. The parent or guardian should bring their 12- to 15-year-old. Of course, you can also do it at your doctor's office.”

Before now, the Pfizer vaccine was authorized just for those 16 and older. Clinical trials found "100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses" in study participants who were 12 to 15.

At the update, Polis did not announce a major vaccine effort for the middle- and high school-age students through schools, but suggested schools will be a key site for vaccinating young people, as they have already been around the state for those 16-18.

“So we are excited to partner with schools really the same way we partner with other organizations,” he said, adding that schools could sign up through the state website atworkvaccinationsco.com. “We're really thrilled to work with any school PTA, teachers, administrators, to get that done.”