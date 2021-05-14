VIDEO: Polis Says Mask Mandate Is Over People Who Are Fully Vaccinated

In an update on Friday, Gov. Jared Polis dropped the remaining mask requirements in the state for people fully vaccinated, even as COVID-19 case numbers here remain among the highest in the nation.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or social distance indoors or outdoors. At that time it wasn't yet clear how those new rules would impact Colorado's current mask mandate order.

Also on Thursday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France said COVID case rates have finally started to fall, and in the last two days, hospitalizations have also started to slowly come down. That news comes against the backdrop of steadily growing vaccination numbers, with Colorado now crossing over the five million doses administered threshold.

Watch the full update below.