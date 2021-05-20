WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On COVID-19 And Vaccines In Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Thursday, May 20 at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor will be joined by public health officials including Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

As of May 18, Colorado ranked as the worst state in the nation for COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times’ state-by-state tracking system. Mesa County in particular is seeing a spike in cases, and has one of the state's lowest vaccination rates. This all comes as the state continues to lift restrictions.

At the same time Colorado is offering to pay unemployed people up to $1,600 to go back to work. Gov. Jared Polis created the program through an executive order and describes it as a way to set people up for success as they rejoin the workforce after the pandemic.