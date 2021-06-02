WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Coloradans On Pandemic Response, Comeback Scholarship And Business Programs

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's pandemic response on Wednesday, June 2 at 10:45 a.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor is also expected to announce details of the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship program and the state's Power the Comeback Business Pledge program.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Mistrust and lack of opportunity have been stalling vaccination efforts in Pueblo, but health officials there hope a more personal approach will fix that. Meanwhile, as the pandemic seems to be largely receding, about 500 people still are hospitalized in Colorado — and nearly all of them are unvaccinated.