‘We’re Considering This An Emergency’: COVID Delta Variant Continues To Rise In Mesa County

As of Tuesday, the county had 242 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 6.4 percent. Hospitals in the county are crowded in part because of 40 COVID-19 cases but also due to people who put off health care during the pandemic or have landed in the hospital for the usual trauma event like a car accident. Over the last two weeks, the county has seen 138 infections in people aged 10 to 19 and another 50 cases in children 9 years old and younger. For more than a month, cases have been rising in the county.

“We're considering this an emergency,” Kuhr said. “Our case count is driven by this widespread community transmission of the Delta variant in Mesa County.”

The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is spreading also rapidly in the United Kingdom, NPR reports. It’s now responsible for more than 60 percent of infections there and is causing surges in some parts of England.

"We cannot let that happen in the United States," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Fauci said the variant is more contagious and may also cause more severe disease and a higher risk of hospitalization. The best defense is vaccination. Studies have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against the variant.