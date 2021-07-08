Colorado Attorney General Sues Google Over Antitrust Violations (Again)

The state attorney general’s office is signing on to an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

The suit, filed in California and joined by 36 states and the District of Columbia, accuses the tech giant of stifling competition by preventing users from installing non-Google app stores on Android phones.

When turning on a new Android phone, Google’s Play Store is the only app marketplace pre-loaded onto the device. Individuals can download and purchase apps through that store, and Google gets a cut of those sales. There are other, independent app stores that users can download from, but the lawsuit alleges Google’s practices discourage their use.

“Despite promising an open platform, Google has restricted competition from rival app stores and from rival payment processing for in-app purchases. By doing so, Google has limited choice and inflated the prices that consumers pay for purchases made through an app downloaded on the Play Store,” said Colorado Attorney General Phill Weiser in a statement.