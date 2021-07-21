Will Gift Cards And Community College Scholarships Convince Colorado’s Unvaccinated To Get The COVID Shot?

Starting Thursday, all Coloradans who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a state-operated vaccine site are eligible for a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

“This will help people get protected first and foremost,” said Gov. Jared Polis, as he announced the new incentive. “That's why we're doing it, but we know it means a lot to a single mom with three kids, 12 to 17 to go and get vaccinated with the family and get $400 worth of Walmart gift certificates. That can make a big difference.”

Those sites, for Thursday, include Nederland, Aurora, Alamosa, Hooper, Loveland, Canon City, Pueblo, Delta, and Denver.

To find a state vaccine site, and more details, go to cocomebackcash.com.

Dwindling interest in vaccinations had Polis offering both the gift cards and a second incentive on Wednesday. The state's community college system is launching a new scholarship drawing with Amazon, to encourage more students to get vaccinated. There will be $75,000 in scholarships for 67 students.

The state of vaccination in Colorado

So far, more than 71 percent of adults in Colorado have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But that leaves almost 2.5 million people who have not received even a single dose.

Those people are making up a large portion of the growing COVID-19 caseload, while also providing hosts for the coronavirus that allow it to keep mutating toward a day when scientists warn current vaccines might no longer be effective at stopping it.

Between April 1 and June 30, 94.5 percent of the 4,881 people in Colorado who were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 were unvaccinated or had not yet had 14 days pass since they became fully vaccinated, the point at which people have full protection.