Rep. Jason Crow’s Push To Secure Visas For Afghan Translators Advances As The US Prepares To Leave The Country

As the U.S. draws down its forces in Afghanistan, Colorado Rep. Jason Crow has been worrying about the fate of the Afghans who worked with American troops.

“We have a moral obligation to make sure the American handshake matters, that we are keeping our promises,” said Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan. “We have to show to the world that our word is our bond.”

The House will vote on one of Crow’s bills Thursday that he hopes will do that. The Averting Loss of Life and Injury by Expediting SIVs Act (ALLIES Act) would increase the cap on Special Immigrant Visas by 8,000. Crow said that would almost double the number of visas available to former Afghan translators and others, from 11,000 to 19,000.

He added the bipartisan group of lawmakers sponsoring the bill worked hard to get support for this number.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a former Air Force Pilot who also served in Afghanistan, noted that Congress has supported the SIV program since 2006. He’s also sponsoring the bill.

“While the program has suffered unacceptable delays and backlogs since its creation, the imminent withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan has placed thousands of our allies at risk for retribution,” he said in a statement when the bill was introduced.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, approximately 20,000 Afghans have applied for SIVs, but the number of Afghans who worked for the U.S. as military interpreters or at the U.S. embassy is much, much higher over the nearly two decades-long war.

The administration announced plans, “Operation Allies Refuge,” to relocate Afghans in the SIV pipeline out of the country in advance of August 31, the day the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is expected to be complete.

About 2,500 — those furthest along in the SIV process — will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia. The destination for the others are unclear, although places like Guam have been floated.