Colorado’s Extreme Weather Over The Weekend Closes, Opens And Closes Roads Again

Another weekend of rain and flooding resulted in several road closures across Colorado.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was temporarily closed in both directions on Saturday out of precaution after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. It reopened in both directions after about two hours. And then it closed again over potential flooding on Sunday night around 8. In Mesa County, eastbound I-70 was also closed on Sunday night because of a mudslide.

But it wasn’t just the threat of mudslides that closed the interstate this weekend. A wildfire that ignited on Sunday closed I-70 in both directions for the 3 miles between Eagle and Gypsum for several hours.