WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s COVID Recovery Efforts

Update at 10:51 a.m.: The Governor's briefing will now start at 12 p.m. instead of 11:30 a.m.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled update Coloradans on the state's recovery efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, August 2 at 12 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

This closely follows a separate Monday morning press conference in which Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a public health order requiring Denver school workers, city employees and others to get vaccinated.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks.

Last week, Colorado joined a growing number of states to put pressure on unvaccinated workers, who will face routine testing and must continue wearing face masks inside buildings. Meanwhile, the state's school districts remain divided on the latest guidance from health officials to restore face mask requirements.

Also, the CDC is recommending that people in the majority of Colorado counties — whether they've been vaccinated or not — wear masks indoors.