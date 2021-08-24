Colorado Veteran Faces ‘Black Hole Of Information’ While Trying To Help Interpreters Evacuate Afghanistan

While serving in Afghanistan as an army intelligence officer nearly a decade ago, Captain John Garvin worked with many interpreters who guided U.S. soldiers through the region. Now, as the Afghan government collapses and the Taliban takes control, he’s tried to help two men he served alongside find a way out.

Results have been mixed. Garvin, who now works in insurance and lives Centennial, said he’s done everything he can do to help, including working with liaisons from Representative Jason Crow’s office and the state department to get paperwork processed. But at this point, everything is up to people more powerful than him, which has been frustrating.

“We've submitted paperwork to the state department,” he said. “Anything we can find online that leads to paperwork that can get people out of Afghanistan, I've been sending their way and I've been helping them fill out, but it's just a colossal black hole of information right now.”