Colorado Will Use $173 Million Of Federal Dollars To Fund A COVID Testing Program For School Districts

Colorado school districts can opt in for a new state program that will expand testing measures in order to keep classes in-person. Students and staff at participating schools can get tested for free, regardless of vaccination status or whether symptoms are present.

By Tuesday, 447 schools from 22 districts had already opted into the program. CDPHE’s Sarah Hamma said some districts may not need the program due to other resources being offered.

“We have some theories that there are other programs available within the state that aren't state-funded. And so school districts may be utilizing some of those programs,” Hamma said. “We also have distributed significant amount of supplies to schools, and so schools could be choosing to implement their own programs with supplies they have on hand.”