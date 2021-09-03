When It Comes To Redistricting, Where Does Southern Colorado Fit In?

Colorado’s redistricting process could lead to big changes for Pueblo and the San Luis Valley, but exactly what shape those changes take is still up in the air.

The region poses a challenge when it comes to map drawing — it’s bound together by a unique identity, but the population isn’t big enough to anchor its own Congressional district.

The Independent Redistricting Commission’s draft map released earlier this summer would separate Pueblo and most of the San Luis Valley from the Western Slope for the first time in 40 years, and instead move them into the Eastern Plains-focused 4th district.

The shift has some in the region worried.

“It's almost like we're better with what we know,” said Theresa Trujillo, a Democratic community organizer who has been trying to get Pueblo residents involved in the redistricting processes. All summer she’s been urging regular people to attend public hearings and give feedback about the proposed maps.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions

One big priority is to ensure the commission understands the historic ties that bind together the sprawling counties of southern Colorado. It’s a legacy Trujillo understands intimately, because her family lived it.

“We are not the folks who crossed the border. We are the folks whom the border crossed and that historic reality, that shared history and the historic neglect that our communities have faced together makes us a significant community of interest,” she said.

Brett Mach/for CPR News Some of the flags that fly along the Union Avenue Bridge that crosses over the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo, indicating the many countries that have historically claimed this region.

Theresa’s father, Saul Trujillo, notes that the region’s Latino residents in particular have moved from place to place over more than a century.

“The migration occurred from Northern New Mexico into the San Luis valley into Trinidad (for) the (coal) mines, Aguilar, Walsenburg,” her father, Saul Trujillo said. “Then that migration moved to Pueblo. And then some of that migration of the next generation moved to Denver.”

Today, more than half of Pueblo County is Latino. The region has also been shaped by other waves of migration; at one point about 40 different languages were spoken at Pueblo’s steel mill, an industry deeply tied to the city’s identity.

Where is the right fit?

Politically, southern Colorado also stands apart from the rest of the state.

Pueblo has more registered Democrats than Republicans, but they tend to be more conservative than voters in blue strongholds to the north. Democratic state lawmakers from the region often go against the rest of their party on hot button issues like gun control.

The county narrowly voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and narrowly for Biden in 2020. In the surrounding region, many of the counties have shifted from blue to red in the past decade, with Saguache and Costilla as the remaining Democratic holdouts in the San Luis Valley.

Whether commissioners stick with their plan of moving Pueblo and the Valley into CO-4, or revert to something closer to the current map and leave it in CO-3, it looks likely the region will remain represented by a Republican in Congress; both districts would be safely red.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Painted silos in the San Luis Valley town of Antonito. Aug. 25, 2021.

But there are a lot of differing views on how the southern portion of the state should be divided. La Plata County Commissioner Marsha Porter-Norton urged redistricting commissioners to keep the San Luis Valley together with the Western Slope, instead of prioritizing putting it in the same district as Pueblo.

She argued communities in the Valley share agricultural, tourism, and public lands interests with southwest Colorado. “I don't see how that way of life has much in common with Pueblo's economy?”