School Meals Are Free For Everyone This Year. But If You Don’t Fill Out The Forms, It Could Cost Your District

If you are a parent, you probably are getting quite a few robocalls right now. It’s your school district calling, and they want you to fill out an application for free and reduced-price lunch for your child, even if you already know you don’t qualify.

The reason, school districts say, is that a lot of state and federal dollars are tied to the counts. Simply put, if you don’t fill the forms out, it’s harder for officials to know how much money to give your district.

This year in particular, schools are on pins and needles if parents will comply. That’s because the federal government has already committed to providing free meals for everyone this year because of the pandemic.

“Parents then easily think that not being charged for a meal means that all the food is free, and, 'What is the use of submitting a meal benefits application?'” said Theresa Hafner, executive director of food services at Denver Public Schools.

But there are many reasons to fill out the forms — reasons that benefit both school districts and eligible students.

Schools rely on the count of the number of eligible students from those applications (submitted by Oct. 1, the state’s official “count day”) in order to get extra state and federal money for “at-risk” children. It can mean millions of dollars for extra tutoring and classroom aides in a school.

“The more free and reduced-price meal eligible students that a school and a district have, the greater their funding,” Hafner said.

There are also a number of benefits other than subsidized meals available for students who qualify, such as reduced-cost or no charge testing (like, for the SAT and ACT tests), athletic fees, and summer day camps.

It is true that if you are a higher-income family, filling out the application won’t make a difference. But school districts don’t go down that road of picking and choosing which families should fill out the form.

There are several reasons school districts flood every family’s inbox and voicemail urging families to fill out the application.

“They do it so they catch the families who don’t think that they qualify because some families may not think that they qualify and they will,” said Ashley Wheeland, Hunger Free Colorado’s director of public policy.

DPS’s Hafner said if a family “opts out” of completing the application, districts are “left to wonder whether the guardians know they won’t qualify, or if they simply don’t know about the eligibility tool.”

There’s still another reason officials want families to fill out the forms: During the pandemic, many people’s household incomes changed and are still changing.

“At any time during the school year if your household income changes, you can the next day walk in here and apply for free and reduced benefits,” said Stephen Menyhart, director of food services at Boulder Valley School District.

Another important reason for asking everyone is “it also removes the stigma … if you ask all families to do it, it doesn’t feel so stigmatizing,” Wheeland said. Some students have experienced lunch shaming, a form of stigmatizing children who are unable to pay for school lunch.

BVSD’s Menyhart said school officials, without thinking, can unintentionally cast judgement on a child because of their parent’s or parents’ household income. Asking everyone to fill the form out removes that stigma, Menyhart said. “We’re trying to create an equalizer and reduce the stigma around free and reduced[-price] meal benefits.”

In addition, he said the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture don’t allow districts to explicitly tell people what to do. They can point them to income tables and let them decide if they qualify for free or reduced meals. Income must be self-reported and no documentation is required. But there is some accountability too: In November and December, districts must randomly audit 3 percent of the applications, and ask parents for pay stubs and other income documentation.

Who qualifies for no-cost or reduced-cost meals?

About 40 percent of Colorado’s school children qualify for at least some help paying for school food. Among them: students who qualify as homeless, runaway, foster and/or migrant children. Students who live with a parent in a car or hotel can get free meals regardless of the family’s income. School districts can direct you to federal income charts for free and reduced-cost meal eligibility.

In general, children in households with incomes at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for free school meals. That’s around $34,000 a year.

Children in households with incomes between 130 to 185 percent (about $49,000) of the federal poverty level are eligible for reduced-price school meals and can be charged no more than 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. In Colorado, the state covers that extra cost.